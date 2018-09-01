Man detained over weapon in church grounds near Bramall Lane stadium

A man has been detained after police received reports of a weapon in the grounds of a church near Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.

Police today said officers had been alerted to an offensive weapon in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, at the top of Bramall Lane.

Officers said a wanted person had been detained and would appear at court.

News of the incident was shared by police ahead of the Blades’ home match against Villa, in which they romped to a 4-1 victory.

Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team tweeted: “After reports of an offensive weapon in the grounds of St Mary’s Church to the local PCSOs, football serial officers detained a wanted person and they will appear before the next available court.”