Man denies murdering teen in Sheffield estate stabbing

A 22-year-old man is set to stand trial, after he denied murdering a teenager in a stabbing on a Sheffield estate.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless is accused of murdering 19-year-old Ryan Jowle last month.

He entered the not guilty plea during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mvila Kiongaze was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on July 13 this year. A trial date has not yet been fixed.

Mr Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23 this year, following reports he had been stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

The investigation into Mr Jowle’s death remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report it via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1030 of May 22.