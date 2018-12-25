Man cut out of car after serious Sheffield road smash

A man has been cut out of his car after a serious collision on Sheffield road.

The crash happened at around 5.30pm on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, and involved two vehicles, a red Renault and a black Mitsubishi Colt.

The drivers of the two vehicles, a man and a woman, were both found to be suffering from neck pain as a result of the impact, with the man cut from his car by the fire service as a precaution.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance at the scene but neither driver is thought to have sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed and trams were halted for some time but the incident had cleared by 6.45pm.