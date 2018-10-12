Man cut free from car after crash in Sheffield

A man was cut free from a car after he was trapped inside following a crash.

The car crashed on Woodhead Road, Grenoside, at 9.15pm and when emergency service arrived at the scene they discovered one casualty trapped in a car.

Emergency services dealt with a crash in Grenoside last night (Pic: Lauren Armstrong)

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle to free him.

Paramedics and police officers also attended the crash scene.

At 7.45pm yesterday, emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on Wakefield Road, Staincross, Barnsley.

Two casualties trapped after the smash were freed by firefighters.