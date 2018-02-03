Man cut free and taken to hospital after three-car collision near Sheffield-Derbyshire border

A man was cut free from his vehicle and taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars close to the border of Sheffield and Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to the collision on Rotherham Road, near Eckington Cemetery, yesterday evening at around 8.30pm.

Crews had to cut the roof from one of the cars to rescue a man, who was taken to hospital with suspected neck and back injuries.

They cut the door from another car to free a second man, who was also taken to hospital.

Neither of the men, both of whom are believed to be in their 50s or early 60s, are thought to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries in the crash.

Crews from Birley Moor and Staveley fire stations attended the scene of the collision.