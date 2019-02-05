Have your say

A man is in hospital in a critical condition after an attack close to a Rotherham roundabout.

Officers were called to Midland Road at its junction with Garden Street, Masbrough, at 6.25pm yesterday following initial reports that a man had been involved in a collision.

A man was seriously injured in Masbrough, Rotherham, yesterday

But South Yorkshire Police said an assessment of his injuries at hospital indicated that the man, in his 30s, had been seriously assaulted.

He remains in hospital this morning in a critical condition.

Midland Road is closed while investigations take place at the scene.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 666 of February 4.