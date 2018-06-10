Man critical in hospital and woman arrested over attempted murder in Doncaster

A 25-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital and a woman has been arrested following an attempted murder in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Nether Hall Road in the town centre at around 7.30pm last night, where the victim was found with a serious head injury and rushed to hospital.

The property has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way. The woman, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 871 of June 9.