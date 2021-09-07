Man 'critical' after Sheffield emergency this afternoon
A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition today after an emergency incident in Sheffield.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:12 pm
A helicopter and police cars were reported on the scene early this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called out shortly after midday.
A police spokesman said: “We were called today (7 September) at 12.14pm to reports of concern for a man in Wigley Farm, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield.
“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.”