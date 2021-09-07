Man 'critical' after Sheffield emergency this afternoon

A helicopter and police cars were reported on the scene early this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called out shortly after midday.

A police spokesman said: “We were called today (7 September) at 12.14pm to reports of concern for a man in Wigley Farm, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.”