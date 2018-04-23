Man critical after being found with head injury near Sheffield massage parlour

A man is in a critical condition after being found with a serious head injury near to a Sheffield massage parlour.

The injured 26-year-old was found close to Kittens massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, in the early hours of yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to his plight at around 1.50am and he was rushed to hospital, where he is in a critical condition today.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was attacked.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is now underway.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.50am yesterday, police responded to third party reports a man had been assaulted on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield.

"The 26-year-old sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

"Detectives are investigating the assault and anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident is asked to report it."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 108 of 22 April.