Man charged with wounding over incident at Sheffield pub

A man is due in court this morning accused of wounding following an incident outside a Sheffield pub.

Jared Galloway, aged 22, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court over a disturbance outside The Sherwood on Birley Moor Road, Frechville, on Friday night.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the pub at around 9.50pm, following reports of an altercation involving a group of people outside.

During the incident, a 42-year-old man was struck by a car.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.