Man charged with robbery after Doncaster OAP, 96, is knocked to ground

A man has been charged with robbery after a Doncaster pensioner, aged 96, was knocked to the ground and had cash snatched from his hand.

Jamie Chambers, aged 37, of Lothian Road, Intake, has been charged with robbery and assault over an incident in Great North Road, Woodlands, on Wednesday, June 13, when a 96-year-old was robbed after being asked if he wanted to buy a garden strimmer.

The OAP sustained an injury to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

