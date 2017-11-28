Man charged with possessing knife and drugs in Sheffield

A man has been charged with possessing a knife and drugs during a disturbance in Sheffield.
Iran Johnson, aged 38, of Langdale Road, Abbeydale, was arrested after a disturbance at licensed premises off Scotland Street, Shalesmoor, at around 6am on Sunday, November 26.
He has been charged with possession of a blade, Class A and Class C drugs.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 4.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
