Man charged with numerous thefts in Doncaster

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts in Doncaster.
Daniel Strickland, aged 30, of no fixed abode, is facing four counts of theft from shops throughout May.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded into custody until his next appearance.
