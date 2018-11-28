Man charged with kidnap, firearm and robbery offences in Sheffield

A man is due in court today accused of kidnap, robbery and firearm offences.
Hassan Gordon, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday over an incident in Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, last week.
MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire men on the run for violence, drugs and firearms offences
The 27-year-old was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
CRIME: Man hunted over theft of pet pug from Sheffield garden
APPEAL: Thieves hunted after ANOTHER cash machine raid in South Yorkshire
The charges relate to the alleged robbery of a 20-year-old man at around 6.45am on Friday, November 23.