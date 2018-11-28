Man charged with kidnap, firearm and robbery offences in Sheffield

A man is due in court today accused of kidnap, robbery and firearm offences.

Hassan Gordon, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday over an incident in Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, last week.

A man has been charged over a robbery in Burngreave last week

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges relate to the alleged robbery of a 20-year-old man at around 6.45am on Friday, November 23.