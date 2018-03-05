Man charged with drug, explosive and firearm offences is to appear at crown court

A man charged with drug, explosive and firearm offences after police raided a property with the bomb squad is facing a crown court hearing.

Thomas Ball, 42, of Back Lane, Tibshelf, has been charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, possessing explosives, possessing a shotgun, possessing a shotgun when prohibited from having one, converting criminal property and harassment.

Derby magistrates' court.

Derbyshire police told how they searched a property on Back Lane, on February 27, as part of an alleged domestic incident when a suspicious item was found.

A police spokesman said Ball was arrested after allegations of harassment and officers searched a house where they allegedly found drugs, a firearm and explosives.

Police confirmed there was no suggestion of any links to terrorism but for the safety of officers conducting the search they asked an Army bomb disposal team to attend the house.

Ball was to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on March 1 but his case was moved to Derby magistrates’ court for a March 1 hearing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to harassment, according to Derby magistrates’ court, and this matter was adjourned until March 7 for a hearing back at Derby magistrates’ court.

Derby magistrates’ court also heard how Ball’s case regarding the remaining six charges was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for a hearing on April 5.