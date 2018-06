A man has been charged with burglary following the theft of items from a property on a busy Sheffield road.

Paul Cooper, aged 36, of Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, is accused of breaking into a property on Ecclesall Road South on Sunday afternoon.

COURT: Man due in court over murder of Barnsley woman

CRIME: Crack cocaine and cash seized in police raids in Sheffield

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

POLICE: Pizza delivery man targeted by robbers in Sheffield street