Man charged with assault after officer is injured in Sheffield 

A man has been charged with assault after a police officer was left injured in Sheffield.

Officers patrolling the city centre came across Kirean Winsey being abusive and threatening yesterday.

Police said an officer was attacked and left with minor injuries while they were transporting him to a custody suite.

The 40-year-old, of Lupton Walk, Lowedges, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences.

He was released on bail to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.