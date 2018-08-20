Man charged with allegedly dealing Spice in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A man has been charged with allegedly dealing Spice in Sheffield city centre.

Ben Gibson, aged 27, was today charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabinoid receptor agonists, the technical term for what is commonly referred to as 'Spice', a Class B drug.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Class C drug.

Officers from the Sheffield central policing team said the charge was part of ongoing work in the city centre to tackle the supply and use of this type of drug.

Mr Gibson will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (August 21).