Man charged over supermarket robbery in Barnsley
A man has been charged over a Barnsley supermarket robbery in which cash and cigarettes were stolen.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 12:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 12:18 pm
The 34-year-old man stands accused of a robbery at Khela Food and Wine on Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, on Monday, September 30.
POLICE: Shocking footage captures Sheffield mum spitting at bus passenger in heated row in city centre
He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Following an appearance at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 2, he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 30.
LATEST: Woman arrested on suspicion of neglect and cruelty after child is filmed being dragged along Sheffield street