A man has appeared in court over a street robbery in Sheffield.

Daniel Marshall, aged 29, of Oak Street, Mosborough, is alleged to have robbed a 21-year-old man in Shortbrook Drive, Westfield, at around 10pm on Saturday, January 13.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 27 and was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, February 26.