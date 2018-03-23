Man charged over Sheffield tree felling protest

Have your say

A man has been charged for his role in a protest during tree felling in Sheffield.

Justin Buxton, aged 47, of Main Avenue, New Totley, was charged with obstruction of the highway following protests in Rivelin Valley Road on Tuesday, March 20.

READ MORE: Man arrested at Sheffield tree felling protest bailed



He is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 24.

There has been five arrests made in the last three days in connection with protests at tree felling sites.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for blowing horn at Sheffield tree-felling protest



The trees row has escalated in recent weeks with a number of city politicians calling for felling to be halted.

The fight for Sheffield’s trees has its roots in a £2 billion private finance initiative deal signed by the Labour-run council in 2012.

The contractor Amey is tasked with maintaining the city’s 36, 000 roadside trees as part of the Streets Ahead road maintenance agreement.

READ MORE: Man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harrassment at tree-felling site in Sheffield

Campaigners claim healthy trees are being unnecessarily destroyed but the council says the work is required to remove diseased, damaged or dangerous trees.