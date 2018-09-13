Man charged over Sheffield nightclub stabbing

A man has been charged over a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub.

Cornell Hirst-Johnson, aged 21, of Horner Close, Stocksbridge, is due before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon following an incident at Corporation in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Corporation on Milton Street

VIDEO: Sheffield murder victim’s family urges people to stop carrying knives



An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the Milton Street venue and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition today.

LIVE: Murder probe launched after death of 85-year-old man

READ MORE: Police warning after stranger attempts to lure Sheffield schoolgirl into car

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.