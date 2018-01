A Rotherham man has been remanded in custody over a shop robbery.

Stuart Anderson, aged 33, of no fixed abode, is accused of a robbery at Mannin News on Wellgate on Wednesday, January 10.

Sheffield gang jailed for 53 years for firearms, drug trafficking and money laundering

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 22 and has been remanded in custody pending his next hearing.