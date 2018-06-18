Man charged over robbery of woman, 85, in north Derbyshire

A man has been charged over the robbery of an 85-year-old woman in north Derbyshire, which left her with a broken arm and dislocated shoulder.

Andrew Green, 38,of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield, is accused of robbing the pensioner in Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, at 10.45am on Wednesday, June 13.

CRIME: Couple offer £1,000 reward after knife-wielding thieves steal wedding rings from South Yorkshire home

POLICE: Happy ending for 97-year-old man reportedly knocked to the ground by robber in South Yorkshire

Witnesses should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 18*272472.

READ MORE: Thieves target cars at M1 service station near Sheffield

