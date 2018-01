A man has been charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm during a raid of a pharmacy in Doncaster.

Sorin Curteanu, aged 25, of no fixed abode, is accused of an armed robbery on Cusworth Lane, Doncaster, at around 6pm on yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It was reported a man armed with what was believed to be a firearm entered the pharmacy and made demands for cash.

"A quantity of cash is reported to have been stolen in the incident."