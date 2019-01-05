Man charged over charity box theft at Sheffield pub 

A man is set to appear at caused, accused of stealing a charity box from a Sheffield pub.

The charity box was stolen from The Alma in South Street, Mosborough last month.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed a man has now been charged with theft in connection with the incident, and is due to appear in court.

“A male has been charged following the theft of a charity collection tin from The Alma public house, Mosborough in December. Thank you to the community for assisting us in identifying the suspect in this enquiry,” said the spokesman.

