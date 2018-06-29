Man charged over attack on Doncaster police officer after England game

A man has been charged over an attack on a Doncaster police officer after England's World Cup victory over Panama last weekend.

Ricky Alan Clarke, aged 24, of Carr Road, Edlington, was charged with an assault on a police constable yesterday and is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

COURT: Father and son jailed over attack on man on Sheffield estate

PRISON: Man jailed for grabbing woman round neck during violent robbery in Doncaster

He has been charged over an incident in Silver Street, Doncaster town centre, last Sunday afternoon in which a police officer sustained a black eye.

CRIME: Murder suspect due in court today over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

