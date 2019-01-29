Man charged in connection with armed robbery in Sheffield

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Sheffield.

Andrew Walter Peter Bailey, of Rodman Street, near Woodhouse Mill, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court today, January 29, charged in connection with an attempted robbery.

The 47-year-old is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and attempted wounding with intent.

It comes after an incident at the One Stop shop on Tilford Road, Woodhouse, on January 27, where police were called at 11:22am to reports of an attempted robbery.