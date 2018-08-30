Man charged after victim is allegedly ‘slashed in head and robbed’ outside Sheffield flats 

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which the victim was allegedly slashed in the head and robbed.

Police said a 43-year-old man was attacked in the South Street Park, close to the Park Hill flats in Sheffield, on Sunday at about 11.20pm.

READ MORE: Man ‘stabbed in head’ outside Sheffield flats

Officers said the victim suffered “slash injuries to the head” but was not seriously injured and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Nathan Jones, aged 31, of Bowden Wood Road, Darnall, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield area road still closed in both directions after serious collision

He is charged with wounding with intent, robbery, intimidating a witness and making threats with a knife.

Jones appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear at the crown court on September 26.

READ MORE: Devoted family launch appeal to allow Sheffield 92-year-old to end her days at home

A woman was also arrested in connection with this incident but has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.