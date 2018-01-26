Man charged after jewellery and digital devices stolen in burglary at Sheffield home

Have your say

A man has been charged after several items of jewellery and digital devices were stolen in a burglary.

Stephen Grayson, of Charter Row, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 19 charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 16.

The charge relates to a reported burglary on Monthomery Road, Sheffield, committed between December 19, 2017 and January, 2 2018 on Montgomery Road, Sheffield where several items of jewellery and digital devices were stolen.