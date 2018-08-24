Man charged after elderly women sexually assaulted in Sheffield homes

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow (Saturday) charged with sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her Sheffield home.

Abraham Price, of Mill Lane, Brigg, South Humberside, 27, has been charged with burglary, attempt to cause a person to engage in a sexual act without consent, trespass with intent to commit a sexual act and inciting a person to commit a sexual act without consent.

He also faces two counts of fraud by false representation after police received a number of reports of elderly women being sexually assaulted in Walkley.

One incident was reported to police on August 7 and a further two were reported on August 21.

Price has been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Det Chief Insp Lee Berry, who is leading the investigation, is appealing for further information about these or similar offences in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 531 of 21 August 2018.

Two other men arrested on Thursday, August 23 have been released on bail.