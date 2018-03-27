Man charged after being found in possession of 'potentially lethal' knife on Sheffield street

Have your say

A man has been charged with possession of a 'potentially lethal' knife in a public place following an incident in Sheffield earlier today.

Officers from the Parson Cross and Southey Green Team arrested the 32-year-old man on Southey Green Road this afternoon.

The man remains in police custody having been charged with possession of the knife in a public place.

He has subsequently been remanded in custody to appear before court tomorrow.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We do not and will not tolerate knife crime in our community and will continue to tackle criminality that presents potentially grave and serious consequences.

"Remember - the law is clear - if you choose to carry a weapon, you put your future in danger.

"Please play your part in reducing knife crime by reporting people you know or suspect may be carrying a weapon illegally.

"Call us on 101 or if you don't wish to call the police please ring Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 and give information about crime anonymously."