Man charged after attempted abduction of three-year-old boy in South Yorkshire park

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted to abduct a three-year-old boy in a South Yorkshire park.

Zain Shahid, 31, of Solihull, West Midlands, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday) following an incident in Sandall Park on Saturday.

Police were called to the park, off Thorne Road, at around 6.30pm on Saturday and Shahid was arrested later the same day.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

PC Jamie Stewart, leading the investigation, said: "We recognise that this incident will cause significant concern in our communities however I would like to reassure people that protecting our most vulnerable members of society is our priority.

“A full investigation is underway and anyone with any concerns or information is asked to please contact 101, quoting incident 847 of May 19.”