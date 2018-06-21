Man bailed over reported rape in Sheffield city centre

A man who was arrested after a woman was reportedly raped in Sheffield city centre has been bailed.

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Angel Street, near Castle Square, last Thursday at around 4.40pm.

A man, also aged 44, was arrested and police today said he had been bailed.

South Yorkshire Police said following the incident that the woman was being supported by specialist officers while enquiries continued.

The rape is alleged to have taken place close to the old Primark building, which is surrounding by scaffolding while work takes place to transform it into a hotel.