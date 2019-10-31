The 23-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after a shooting in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday.

A taxi, operated by Sheffield firm City Taxis, was shot at after pulling into the street for a pre-booked fare.

A man arrested over a shooting in Sheffield has since been bailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gun was fired from a blue Audi which pulled up alongside the taxi and the driver’s side window was shattered.

The driver escaped unharmed but police believe one or more of the three passengers in the car – men in their 20s – may have been hurt in the gun attack.

The suspect quizzed over the incident has been released on bail until November 22.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 892 of October 29.