Man attacked with axe in Sheffield street

A man was attacked with an axe as he made a delivery to a deli in a busy Sheffield suburb.

The man, aged in his 30s, was delivering to a business on Sharrow Vale Road, Hunters Bar, when he was attacked on New Year's Day.

South Yorkshire Police said he was approached by 'a group' at around 3.25pm and suffered a slash wound to his foot.

Descriptions of those involved have not yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating after a man was reportedly injured in Sharrow Vale Road yesterday.

"At around 3.35pm, police were called after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a suspected slash wound to his foot.

"It is reported that persons unknown assaulted the victim in Sharrow Vale Road, causing the foot injury with what is believed to be an axe.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 101."

Quote incident number 1,025 of January 1.