Man attacked in Sheffield park

A police probe is under way after a man was attacked by a man and woman in a Sheffield park.

He was set upon in Parson Cross Park, off Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

CRIME: Bleach thrown over woman in Sheffield attack

POLICE: Woman punched in face by another woman in Sheffield KFC

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A lone male in the park on Buchanan Road was approached by a male and female who are known to him.

"These two, for no apparent reason, assaulted the male, causing injuries."

READ MORE: Robbers with machetes steal cash and cigarettes from Sheffield shop

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.