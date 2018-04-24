Man attacked during street robbery in Sheffield

A man was attacked during a street robbery in Sheffield in which his watch and mobile phone were stolen.

He was ambushed by four men as he walked along Firth Park Crescent, Firth Park, at 3.30pm yesterday.

CRIME: Drive-by shooting in Sheffield branded 'reckless' by police

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The victim suffered minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing."

POLICE: Sheffield killer facing life for shooting is no stranger to prison



READ MORE: Man left fighting for life after Sheffield stabbing now 'stable'



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.