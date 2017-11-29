Man attacked by burglars who ransacked his Derbyshire home

A man, aged 82, was kicked, punched and pinned to the floor by a gang of burglars who ransacked his home.

The OAP answered a knock at his door at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25 and three men walked in, attacked him and demanded cash.

While one of the thugs pinned him down the others searched his home in Sheffield Road, Creswell.

They stole a cream and yellow round faced Longines gold men’s watch, one white faced silver Omega men’s watch and two gold men’s rings, which are snakes with ruby eyes.

The raiders also took a gold sovereign ring, a gold chain and some cash.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "A man suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted by a gang who burgled his home.

"At around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25, an 82-year-old man heard a knock at the door of his home in Sheffield Road, Creswell.

"He opened the door to three men, who walked into the house and assaulted him - kicking and punching him while demanding money.

"While one man pinned him down, the other two searched the house.

"The victim suffered a bloodied nose, bruised eyes, cuts to his face and neck and cuts to his hands. He was taken to hospital for treatment."

One offender was white, 6ft tall, slim and in his 20s. He wore a dark baseball cap and a cream or white bandana type face covering over the bottom half of his face.

The other men were white, in their 20s, stocky and shorter than the first man.

Investigating officer DC Mark Woodcock said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a man in his own home. I want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information should call DC Woodcock at Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 17000514363.