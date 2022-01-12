The video, which can be seen HERE, began circulating online yesterday and showed a number of officers wrestling a man to the floor outside a pub in Scot Lane on Monday night.

Now South Yorkshire Police have revealed details of the incident and said that its Professional Standards Department is probing the clip.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Scot Lane, Doncaster at 10pm on Monday 10 January to reports of criminal damage.

The footage of officers arresting a man in Scot Lane is being reviewed by South Yorkshire Police's standards department. (Photo/Video: Joel Scholey).

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and subsequently charged with that.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and bailed.

“Since the arrest we have been made aware of a video of the incident circulating online. Our Professional Standards Department is currently reviewing the incident.”

The footage showed police attempting to restrain a man and woman outside the Coach and Horses pub, with a group of officers surrounding the man as he was wrestled to the floor in the middle of the road.

Filmed from an upstairs window overlooking the street, voices of several men and women can be heard describing the brawl as a number of police cars arrive at the scene.

One says: “Look at him, he’s punching him in the face – he’s kicking him.”

Screaming to the officers below, a voice can be heard shouting: “That’s assault, we’ve got that on video.”

Another adds: “You can’t be booting him and kicking him while he’s on the floor.”

The commentary continues: “That’s assault. Your officer’s just been booting him while he’s on the floor.”

“Look at ‘em. F***ing hell, that’s bad that, how they’ve just been booting him.”

Four police cars can be seen in the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media.

A voice continues: “Your officer has just kicked him, punching him in he face – got it all on video.”