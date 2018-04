Have your say

A man assaulted three children in Sheffield yesterday evening.

Police said the children were assaulted on Hinde House Lane, in Fir Vale, at some time in the evening.

The children sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "There is no motive known for this attack, and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.