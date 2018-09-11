Man ‘assaulted’ by gang near bus depot in Chesterfield

Police have appealed for information after a man was reportedly assaulted by a group of men near a bus depot in Chesterfield.

A 39-year-old man was walking along Sheffield Road, between the Stagecoach Bus Depot and Tapton View Road on Sunday evening when the attack allegedly took place.

He says he walked past three men who were arguing among themselves between 9pm and 10pm when one or more members of the group attacked him, causing injuries to his face and head.

The alleged attackers are described as white and aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 18000425990 and giving the name of the investigating officer, PC Carl Davies.