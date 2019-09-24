Man arrested on suspicion of forgery offence in Sheffield
A man was arrested in a police operation in Sheffield when he allegedly attempted to evade arrest by climbing out of a window.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 10:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 11:02 am
The 27-year-old was arrested on Fox Hill Crescent, Fox Hill, on suspicion of a forgery offence.CRIME: Bogus water board officials strike in Sheffield
LATEST: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in Sheffield city centreNo more details have yet been released.
Read More
Read MoreHunt for killer of South Yorkshire teenage girl continues as killer evades justice for 18 years