Man arrested in Sheffield after police chase following wrecking spree
A man was arrested in Sheffield after a police chase following a wrecking spree in Doncaster and Barnsley.
The 26-year-old was finally stopped by officers in Fornham Road, close to the railway station in Sheffield city centre, after a police pursuit was mounted following reports that a vehicle had caused criminal damage at HMP Doncaster and at a restaurant on Shambles Street in Barnsley town centre.
He was tracked down and attempts were first made to stop the vehicle – a black Vauxhall Corsa – on the Dearne Valley Parkway in Dearne Valley.
The car failed to stop and was followed into Sheffield, where it was stopped in the car park of Co-operative Funeral care on Fornham Road.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on failing to stop, causing criminal damage and driving while over the prescribed limit.
He remains in police custody this afternoon.