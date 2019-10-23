Man arrested in Sheffield after police chase following wrecking spree

A man was arrested in Sheffield after a police chase following a wrecking spree in Doncaster and Barnsley.

The 26-year-old was finally stopped by officers in Fornham Road, close to the railway station in Sheffield city centre, after a police pursuit was mounted following reports that a vehicle had caused criminal damage at HMP Doncaster and at a restaurant on Shambles Street in Barnsley town centre.

He was tracked down and attempts were first made to stop the vehicle – a black Vauxhall Corsa – on the Dearne Valley Parkway in Dearne Valley.

A police pursuit ended in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of this morning

The car failed to stop and was followed into Sheffield, where it was stopped in the car park of Co-operative Funeral care on Fornham Road.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on failing to stop, causing criminal damage and driving while over the prescribed limit.

He remains in police custody this afternoon.