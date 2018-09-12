Man arrested over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

A man has been arrested over a stabbing and robbery in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

The 24-year-old is being held over two separate incidents in Burngreave in the space of one hour and 20 minutes.

South Yorkshire Police said a taxi driver was robbed on Spital Hill at 7.20am and then at 8.40am another man was stabbed on nearby Gower Street.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with a slash wound to his chest.

Police officers investigating the incidents have recovered a knife, which is to be forensically examined.

Ellesmere Road was closed at the junction with Gower Street earlier this morning but the police cordon has now been lifted.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 180 of September 12.