Man arrested over Sheffield stabbings released on bail

A man who was was arrested yesterday over an attack in which four men were stabbed in Sheffield has been released on police bail.

The 25-year-old was arrested in South Yorkshire Police yesterday over an incident in the Wicker area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

He was being held on suspicion of wounding with intent but has now been released as enquiries continue.

Four men were attacked and suffered stab wounds on Walker Street in the Wicker area and before that another man was attacked at Niche nightclub.

Three men have been charged and another has been released while enquiries continue.

Yesterday, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 4.50am on Saturday, December 23 officers responded to reports that four men had been attacked and suffered stab wounds on Walker Street in the Wicker area of Sheffield.

"Prior to the attack, an incident was also reported to have occurred in Niche nightclub on the same street in which another man was attacked.

"Last month, one man was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and two men were charged with violent disorder.

"A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on police bail as enquiries continue."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 286 of December 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.