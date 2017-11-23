Man arrested over rape at Doncaster hotel

A man has been arrested over a rape at a Doncaster hotel.

The 29-year-old man was held on suspicion of rape following an alleged sex attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Bennetthorpe, in the early hours of Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said a report of rape was made to the force some time between 3.45am and 4.45am on Monday.

The suspect has been released under investigation after questioning while enquiries continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating the reported rape of a 20-year-old woman in Doncaster have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

"The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers as enquiries into the incident continue."