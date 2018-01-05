Man arrested over murder of Rotherham pensioner released without charge

A man arrested over the murder of a Rotherham pensioner in his own home has been released without charge.

The 29-year-old was arrested last month over the death of 80-year-old Tommy Ward, who suffered a smashed skull, broken ribs and fractured jaw in an attack in his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, Rotherham, in October 2015.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery, along with a woman, also 29, and when the pair answered police bail earlier this week and the man was released and the woman re-bailed.

Mr Ward's £30,000 life savings were stolen during the robbery and he died four months later after his ordeal.

A safe identical to the one in which he kept his savings was found dumped in a canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, around two weeks after the attack but it was empty.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.