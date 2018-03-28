Man arrested over modern slavery offences connected to Sheffield restaurant

A man arrested for modern slavery offences following a raid in Sheffield was questioned on suspicion of recruiting a man from India to work in a city restaurant without pay for a year.

The 33-year-old Indian national was arrested following a raid of a house in Greenwood Avenue, Littledale, Darnall, on Monday.

CRIME: Dozens of detectives and police offices involved in Sheffield murder probe



Officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority searched the property as part of an operation supported by South Yorkshire Police.

COURT: 'The killer was my front seat passenger but I won't name him,' murder accused tells Sheffield Crown Court

The suspect was released under investigation.

POLICE: Top cop disappointed at lack of dash cam footage from day of Sheffield murder

A GLAA spokesman said the suspect was held on suspicion of recruiting a man from abroad to work in a restaurant without pay for a year.

The worker's passport is also alleged to have been taken from him.

The GLAA was set up to prevent worker exploitation.

It focuses on the early identification of human trafficking and targeting, dismantling and disrupting serious and organised crime.