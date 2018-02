A man has been arrested over the discovery of drugs during a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers searched a property in Mansel Road, Parson Cross, and said they seized 'a quantity of drugs and other articles'.

Cannabis found during a police raid in Mansel Road

A 47-year-old man is in police custody.